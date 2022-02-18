Slight changes take place in President of India Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Visakhapatnam

Slight changes have taken place in President of India Ramanath Kovind's tour to Visakhapatnam. The president who is scheduled to arrive at 1.45 pm on the 20th as per the earlier schedule will reach Naval Air Station at Visakhapatnam INS Dega at 5.30 PM. From there he goes to the Presidential Suite and stay there.



As part of the tour, president will arrive at the Naval Dockyard on the morning of the 21st and receive a salute followed by participating in the Fleet Review which will be held from 9 a.m. to 11.45 p.m. The PFR Group will have a photo session from 12.15 pm followed by lunch. He will leave for Delhi at 10.20 am on the 22nd.

Meanwhile, state Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport at 3.10 pm on the 20th of this month and proceed to the Novotel Hotel and later arrive at Naval Air Station in INS Dega at 5.05 pm to welcome the President.

On the morning of the 21st, he will participate in a photoshoot with the President at PFR in the afternoon and later attend a lunch with the President. The governor will bid farewell to the president at 10.20 am on the 22nd and will then return to Vijayawada on a special flight.