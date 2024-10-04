  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Special drive to streamline parking woes

Visakhapatnam: As commuters park their vehicles at the railway station premises, including near railway reservation counter, it has become an inconvenience to the passengers approaching the railway station.

Keeping this in view, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched a special drive in Visakhapatnam. As part of the drive, about 60 cases were booked on a single day against the violators.

Thousands of passengers and their families keep frequenting the railway station on a daily basis. Even as there is a designated parking space allotted for them, many tend to park their vehicles in no parking zones. This has resulted in causing inconvenience to the passengers who are generally on the rush to board trains.

With streamlining the parking woes taking precedence, the RPF officials appealed to the public not to park their vehicles in ‘no parking’ zones of the station.

