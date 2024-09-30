Spot IIH symptoms early to save vision: Experts

Visakhapatnam: If severe bouts of headache, unexplained pressure in the head and strained eyesight continue to be prolonged companions, ophthalmologists suggest that they need immediate medical intervention as such symptoms could result in Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH).

With September being observed as the Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension awareness month, experts and NGO representatives underline the need for early detection of IIH and right diagnosis with the support of a multidisciplinary team of doctors to save the vision before it becomes too late.

Calling for collaborative efforts, LV Prasad Eye Institute in collaboration with IIH Warriors India organised an awareness programme under the banner ‘IIH explained’ in the city.

Bringing medical experts, those suffering from IIH and caregivers on to a platform, the event aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the complex condition and facilitate a strong support for its effective management.

After launching a flyer of ‘IIH Explained’, founder and curator of IIH Warriors of India Kavya Poornima Balajepalli says that the idea is to raise awareness among people and bring in collective efforts to extend support to the IIH community. “When I lost my vision due to IIH, it took me quite a long time to seek support and get back on track. Through multiple awareness camps, IIH Warriors of India intend to reach out to a larger section of the IIH community and help them access the right support so that they can lead a better life,” Kavya Poornima explains.

Experts say that extensive awareness campaigns aid people to spot the symptoms early and go for an immediate medical treatment.

With an apparent rise in IIH cases in recent times, ophthalmologists stress on keeping a tab on warning signs. According to paediatric and neuro-ophthalmologist of LVPEI Virender Sachdeva, signs of IIH should be treated with immediate effect as neglecting it would result in irreversible vision loss and other related complications.

Bouts of severe headaches and vision troubles are a couple of signs that should be considered as warning signs. Also, experts opine that a holistic approach in treating the complex condition with the support of a multidisciplinary healthcare team would go a long way in facilitating impactful management of the IIH.

Keeping the challenges in view, Kavya Poornima has been carrying out extensive awareness camps both online and offline. She says that it aids people in identifying IIH symptoms and helps them treat early. “Recently, when a person was volunteering for an awareness programme, he was able to relate to similar symptoms his sister, who is studying Class VIII, has been suffering from. Fortunately, the family was able to get the girl treated for the IIH at the right time and save her vision,” Kavya Poornima recalls, adding that awareness sessions aid in spotting warning signs and go for the right treatment.

Incorporation of steroids and antibiotics for a prolonged time, obesity, among others, are said to be some of the reasons that have considerably resulted in the surge in IIH cases.