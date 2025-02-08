Spreading health awareness and nutrition through art

Visakhapatnam: For artist Moka Vijay Kumar, art is more than just a creative expression; it is a powerful tool for advocacy and social change. With an unwavering passion for health and wellness, the Visakhapatnam-based artist has taken his mission globally, using art to promote the consumption of millets and educate people about their nutritional benefits.

A Grade-I employee at the Diesel Loco Shed of Waltair Division, Vijay Kumar has dedicated much of his artistic journey to themes centered on health, tribal communities, and social awareness. His unique art form, which incorporates millets into paintings, has not only gained national recognition but also brought global attention to these nutritious grains.

The Government of India’s decision to designate 2023 as the International Year of Millets fueled Vijay Kumar’s mission further. Determined to take his message to a broader audience, he began crafting millet-based portraits of renowned personalities, including politicians, celebrities, and industrialists.

During the G20 Summit, his artwork garnered international attention. “About 38 millet portraits representing various countries were gifted to 38 health ministers during the G20 Summit in Hyderabad. The innovative portraits not only took them by surprise but also drew accolades from various quarters,” recalls Vijay Kumar. Through his paintings, he also paid tribute to the hard work of farmers by presenting millet-themed artworks to the Prime Ministers of 20 countries who visited India during the G20 New Delhi Summit. Recognising art as a compelling medium for spreading awareness, Vijay Kumar created a remarkable 24-foot-long canvas using colors and millets. This masterpiece, highlighting the cultural, social, and economic significance of communities across ten districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, earned a place in the Asia Book of Records, Miracles World Records, and Telugu Book of Records.

Under his initiative ‘Health Art,’ Vijay Kumar continues to craft millet-based portraits that merge creativity with a powerful message. His innovative approach has earned him a place in the International Book of Records, Nobel World Records, and World Records Union, among others.

His exceptional artwork has also been recognized by the India Book of Records, which honored him as an IBR Achiever for creating 50 paintings featuring prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, and other influential leaders.

In Amaravati, the artist presented a special millet-based portrait made from foxtail millet, pearl millet, finger millet, and little millet to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, further amplifying his message of health and nutrition through art.

Vijay Kumar firmly believes that art has the power to connect people and inspire change. With this vision, he aims to take on a mentorship role by conducting art workshops and encouraging younger railway employees to explore their creative potential. As he continues to revolutionize health awareness through art, Vijay Kumar’s journey serves as a testament to the power of creativity in driving social transformation. Through his millet-infused masterpieces, he is not just making art—he is making an impact.