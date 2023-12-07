Srikakulam: Errors in voter list, Collector Srikesh B.Lathakar warns of action against staff

Live
Srikakulam : District collector Srikesh B.Lathakar warned that officials and staff concerned will face music for any anomalies in voter lists. He held a meeting with political parties, officials and staff concerned here on Wednesday.
He instructed the officials and staff to verify all details at field level regarding new enrolment of voters, alterations and removal of names in voter lists. If any type of anomalies occurred, concerned officials and staff will be held liable, he warned.
He appealed to leaders of various political parties to cooperate with the election staff to prepare an accurate voter list. If any leader of any political party wishes to register a complaint, they should provide proof along with the complaint to enable the officials to sort out the issue at a quick pace. The collector expressed dissatisfaction over allegations made by leaders of political parties regarding missing votes without any base or proof.
He also directed the officials not to receive bulk applications for alteration of names in voter lists which will be treated as an offence.