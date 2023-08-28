Srikkanth expresses confidence over India’s win in World Cup 2023

Visakhapatnam: India has got a good team and World Cup 2023 is the most important benchmark wherein India is sure to do well, opined former captain of the Indian cricket team Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Attending the Andhra Premier League Season-2 finale here on Sunday, he termed the World Cup as the most important benchmark. “In 2011 World Cup that happened in India, India had won. I am confident that even in 2023, we are capable of winning as India has the right combination of players,” Srikkanth expressed confidence with the media.

Terming Visakhapatnam as a beautiful place, Srikkanth said the city is one of the famous places in the country. “One of the big naval bases in India is located here. I have been to INS Kursura Submarine Museum earlier. The city is a fantastic place to visit,” he mentioned.

Answering a query, Srikkanth underlined the importance to maintain consistency in the sport in order to gain a position in the team. “By making headlines, players need to draw the attention of the selection committee by consistently making significant contributions to cricket,” he observed. He recommended the youngsters to first enjoy cricket and play the game with passion. “When you think of passion, think of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who play the sport with tremendous passion. While Tendulkar played with a lot of passion, Virat Kohli’s cricket is a combination of passion and aggression and it’s a great combination that helps him score high,” explained Srikkanth.

Speaking about Andhra Cricket Association, Srikkanth appreciated the way the ACA has been hosting APL season-2 in a successful manner. “It gives a tremendous opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talent through this platform. The ACA produced so many players, including MSK Prasad, Venugopal Rao, KS Bharat,” he said, suggesting the teams to play with dedication, determination and discipline.

In future, Srikkanth expressed confidence that the ACA would generate more number of cricketers for India. “Andhra cricketers are more enthusiastic. They have a lot of talent. ACA is facilitating encouraging amenities to draw the attention of the cricketers from across AP,” he added. Secretary of ACA SR Gopinath Reddy, cricketer KS Bharat accompanied Srikkanth.