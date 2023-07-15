SRKR Engg College secures 3rd rank among best colleges

Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram, was ranked 3rd in Andhra Pradesh Private Engineering Colleges in the recently announced ‘The Times Engineering Institutions ranking survey 2023’, informed College secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he disclosed that Career 360 Institutes also announced AAA+ ranking to SRKR Engineering College and added that it was another achievement of the college.

On this occasion, college principal Dr M Jagapati Raju congratulated secretary and correspondent SRK Nishant Varma with a bouquet. He said the college was established in 1980 and has been receiving many awards from different eminent institutions. The college was fully equipped with laboratories with full-fudged staff, a Technology Centre, and an AICTE Idea lab, so many facilities were provided to the students. He added that campus placements and student admissions are all parameters considered after they announced the ranks. College vice-president Gokaraju Ramaraju (Rambabu) was also present on the occasion.