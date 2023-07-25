  • Menu
Student reportedly commits suicide

Visakhapatnam: A student Karthik (21) reportedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam by venturing into the sea.His body was identified on Tuesday and...

Visakhapatnam: A student Karthik (21) reportedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam by venturing into the sea.

His body was identified on Tuesday and it was shifted to King George Hospital for postmortem.

The student disappeared eight days ago from the campus. Karthik was a student of IITH, B.tech secondary year (Mechanical) of Nalgonda district.

On July 17, he left IIT campus and did not return.

His parents complained to the police on June 19. Police identified that Karthik reached Vishakhapatnam based on his phone signals.

Last week, the police and parents were searching for Karthik whereabouts.

IIT Director prof. Murthy sent two separate officers to Visakhapatnam for the purpose. Karthik's body was traced at RK Beach beach.

Police registered a case.

