Submarine Day' commemorated at ENC

Highlights
The 56th ‘Submarine Day’ was commemorated on Friday, marking the formation of the Indian Navy's submarine arm with the commissioning of its first submarine, erstwhile INS Kalvari, on December 8, 1967.
Visakhapatnam: The 56th ‘Submarine Day’ was commemorated on Friday, marking the formation of the Indian Navy's submarine arm with the commissioning of its first submarine, erstwhile INS Kalvari, on December 8, 1967.
Conveying his wishes, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar appreciated the tenacity, professionalism and dedication of submariners.
Flag Officer Submarines Rear Admiral K Venkatraman laid a wreath at the Submarine Cenotaph INS Virbahu to mark the occasion and paid homage to submariners on 'Eternal Patrol' who made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty to the nation.
