TDP leaders seek divine intervention for Naidu’s release

Visakhapatnam: Extending support to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s legal battle, the party leaders sought divine intervention by offering prayers and performing puja in Visakhapatnam. In line with this, a special homam was organised at the party office on Saturday.



TDP north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao participated in the hunger strike. Earlier, he offered prayers and performed special puja for the release of Naidu at Sri Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy temple at Murali Nagar.

Meanwhile, former MLA Gandi Babji performed puja with 108-kalashas at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple, by taking out a rally from Town Kotha Road to the temple carrying the kalasham.

West constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) took out a torch rally in the evening. Holding banners, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, GVMC TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, among others participated in the torch rally.