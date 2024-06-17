The Rajmahal: Jagan's Mayasabha opens to public

Visakhapatnam: The mystery of the ‘Rajmahal’ constructed by the YSRCP government at a cost of about Rs 500 crore has now become public. A visit to this palace on Sunday left one awestruck and amazed.

The inside view, according to TDP MLA-elect Ganta Srinivasa Rao, shows that it is a lavish palace which was constructed for the personal use of former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the structure, and the interiors resemble the constructions made by Saddam Hussein. It has huge halls which could be equivalent to at least two screens of multiplex theatres with the best of granite floorings, and huge bathrooms. The smallest bathroom, it is being claimed, is about 300 sft. It has marble and highest quality granite flooring to high ceilings, well-furnished dining hall to pompous waiting halls, lavish bathrooms to intricate chandeliers, people could not take their eyes off the expensive furnishings to tasteful interiors and impressive landscaping designed for each of the seven blocks. Equipped with huge digital screens, conference halls with seating arrangements also dot the blocks. All blocks are sea facing.

Interestingly, Jagan never visited this ‘Rajmahal’ while it was under construction but when a controversy arose, the government said this was being constructed as camp office of the Chief Minister. It is being said that nowhere in the country such a camp office exists.



The NDA leaders recall the first emphatic comment Jagan made after coming to power in 2019. He said henceforth no illegal constructions would be tolerated and they would be demolished like Prajavedika constructed by the then TDP government in Undavalli. But Jagan government took up this massive construction in the restricted zone of Rushikonda where no constructions are permitted.

Initially, the project was promoted as a tourism resort. Later, it was said that it would be a star hotel. During the past one-and-a-half years, it was projected as the Chief Minister’s Office. The building is divided into seven blocks named after Vijayanagara A, B and C, Vengi A and B, Kalinga and Gajapathi.

It now remains to be seen how the NDA government will use this building. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that they will discuss the issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and alliance partners and take a decision on it.