Trains rescheduled due to safety works in Waltair

Visakhapatnam: Owing to traffic blocks for safety related modernisation works in the Pundi – Naupada section of Waltair division on July 11 and 13, some of the train services will be affected.

Bhubaneswar – MGR Chennai Central SF Express (12830) scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 12:10 noon on July 11 will be rescheduled to leave at 12:55 noon (45 minutes late).

Puri – Gandhidham SF Express (22974) scheduled to leave at 11:15 am on July 13 from Puri will be rescheduled to leave at 12:45 noon.

Bhubaneswar – Tirupati SF Express (22879) scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 12:10 noon on July 13 will be rescheduled to leave at 12:55 noon on July 13.

Short termination

Visakhapatnam – Palasa Memu (07470) leaving Visakhapatnam on July 11 and 13 will be short terminated at Srikakulam Road.

Palasa – Visakhapatnam Memu (07471) will start from Srikakulam Road on July 11 and 13 instead of Palasa.

Due to non-interlocking / interlocking works in connection with commissioning of the third line between Appikatla –Nidubrolu – Tsunduru stations over Vijayawada Division, a few train services will be regulated.

Puri –Tirupati Express (17479) leaving Puri at 6:30 pm on July 22 will be regulated enroute for 2 hours, 10 minutes.

Puri–Tirupati Express leaving Puri at 6.30 pm on July 29 will be regulated enroute for 01hour, 20minutes.

Due to non-interlocking / interlocking works in connection with commissioning of connectivity of KSK siding line at Akaltara and auto signaling system from Akaltara to Jaangirnaila over Bilaspur division, a few train services will be short terminated and short originated.

Visakhapatnam – Korba Express (18518) leaving Visakhapatnam from July 11 to 15 will be short terminated at Bilaspur.

Korba – Visakhapatnam Express (18517) will start from Bilaspur from July 12 to 16 instead of Korba.