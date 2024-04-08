Two die, five injured in two separate accidents

Visakhapatnam: Two workers died and five others were seriously injured in different accidents in two industries located in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada on Sunday.

Six persons were injured as methyl nitrate, a toxic asphyxiating gas leaked at unit-3 of Alkaline Metals Ltd in the early hours of Sunday. They were shifted to a private hospital in Anakapalli where a labourer Ch Ramana (32) died while undergoing treatment. Ramana, who hails from Poosapatirega mandal of Vizianagaram district, was working in the company for the past few years.

Meanwhile, five injured persons were shifted to different hospitals. Three are admitted in Anakapalli hospital as they received serious injuries, while two others to a private hospital located in Gajuwaka.

In another accident, Alla Govinda (32) was seriously injured in the accident that occurred at Apitoria Pharma Private Limited and was shifted to the government hospital in Aganampudi. Doctors declared that he was brought dead and his body was shifted to King George Hospital.

Labour union leaders expressed concern that accidents continue to happen frequently in pharma companies due to serious lapses in conducting safety audits. They demanded the factory inspector and the district administration to take appropriate measures to extend support to the victim’s families.