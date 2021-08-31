Under YSRCP rule, State development halted, says TDP

Visakhapatnam: TDP state president K Atchannaidu deplored that the development in the state has come to a grinding halt ever since the YSRCP came to power.

Addressing the TDP leaders at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Monday as a part of 'Uttarandhra Rakshana Charcha Vedika', he mentioned that if any leader who worked for the development of Uttarandhra, it was Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP state president questioned the ruling government to explain the steps taken to develop Andhra Pradesh and the projects initiated so far. "We are ready to explain what TDP has done," he said. In the name of the 'three-capital' move, Atchannaidu alleged, the government continues to mislead the people to cover the lack of development.

Earlier, the YSRCP levelled various allegations against the MedTech Zone, he pointed out. "But during the pandemic, it came to the aid of the people through its products. The zone is the result of the visionary leader N Chandrababu Naidu," he added.

Speaking on the occasion party's politburo member P Ashok Gajapathi Raju alleged that Simhachalam lands are getting encroached under the YSRCP's rule. Former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu stated that whatever projects were there in North Andhra, they were initiated during the TDP's regime.

Politburo member K Kala Venkata Rao said the Thotapalli project gained significance in both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts but as it was left incomplete, farmers had to suffer.

Sharing his views, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy pointed out that the state is only witnessing 'demolishing works' so far.

Former home minister N Chinarajappa stressed that YSRCP is not taking any steps to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant but playing with the sentiments of the people. Further, he mentioned that the ministers have no courage to question Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on any issue. Former MLAs, party leaders, and former corporators took part in the vedika.