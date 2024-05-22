Live
Just In
Vehicles seized over lack of proper documents
Anakapalli: A large number of vehicles that were used without proper records were seized in a cordon and search operation in Munagapaka mandal, Nagulapalli village and Subrahmanaya colony and DB colony of Anakapalli district on Tuesday. As per the instructions given by Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna, Parawada Sub Division, Elamanchili and Anakapalli Circle Inspectors, other CIs and SIs participated in the search operation. Two-wheelers (51) and four auto rickshaws without records were seized by the police.
Speaking on the occasion, the police officials told the villagers that strict measures are being taken to ensure that the counting takes place in a peaceful environment. He also mentioned that the cordon and search operation was conducted in suspicious areas. The villagers were warned not to be involved in any anti-social and illegal activities.