  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Vehicles seized over lack of proper documents

Anakapalli district police with seized vehicles on Tuesday
x

Anakapalli district police with seized vehicles on Tuesday

Highlights

A large number of vehicles that were used without proper records were seized in a cordon and search operation in Munagapaka mandal, Nagulapalli village and Subrahmanaya colony and DB colony of Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

Anakapalli: A large number of vehicles that were used without proper records were seized in a cordon and search operation in Munagapaka mandal, Nagulapalli village and Subrahmanaya colony and DB colony of Anakapalli district on Tuesday. As per the instructions given by Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna, Parawada Sub Division, Elamanchili and Anakapalli Circle Inspectors, other CIs and SIs participated in the search operation. Two-wheelers (51) and four auto rickshaws without records were seized by the police.

Speaking on the occasion, the police officials told the villagers that strict measures are being taken to ensure that the counting takes place in a peaceful environment. He also mentioned that the cordon and search operation was conducted in suspicious areas. The villagers were warned not to be involved in any anti-social and illegal activities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X