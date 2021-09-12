Visakha district to host blood donation camps twice a week

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the medical officers to set up blood donation camps in the district twice a week -- Tuesdays and Fridays.

At a meeting held in the Collector's office on Saturday, Mallikarjuna mentioned that the step was taken to meet the shortage of blood units in the blood banks.

He said the prevailing pandemic situation was worsening the situation as it hinders organising blood donation camps in the district. The District Collector underlined the importance of considering stringent measures to prevent seasonal diseases as dengue and malaria are likely to increase for another two to three months due to the change in the weather conditions.

Mallikarjuna assured that all possible support would be extended to conduct the blood donation camps in compliance with Covid-19 protocols. He directed the authorities concerned to identify single blood donors and collect platelets.

Further, the Collector mentioned that a WhatsApp group will be created with the rare blood group donors, especially for the negative blood groups. A massage would be placed in the group whenever there is a requirement of a rare group blood so that donors could come forward to save lives.

The Collector advised the authorities to spread the information of the blood donation camps through the media. He stated that 30 per cent of blood collected by the NGOs and blood banks must be allotted to King George Hospital.

District Medical and Health Officer PS Surya Narayana said there were blood banks in five government hospitals, five voluntary organisations and 10 private hospitals in the district.

He mentioned blood storage units were located at Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Chodavaram, Araku, Kotapadu, Nakkapalli and Aganampudi.

Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar, KGH blood bank medical officer Syamala, NTR, Rotary, Lions, AS Raja and Red Cross Society blood bank representatives and private hospital blood bank representatives participated in the meeting.