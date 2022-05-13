Visakhapatnam: 120 girls participate in NTPC's GEM-2022

Visakhapatnam: NTPC-Simhadri launched Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) 2022 to impart special training programme to Class V passed out students at NTPC Township Deepanjalinagar.

The training was inaugurated in the presence of group general manager of Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant of NTPC GC Choukse, CGM (Finance) B Ramarao and GGM (C&M) S Govindarajan, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Choukse mentioned that the four-week residential workshop aims to empower 120 students through the NTPC's CSR initiative. He emphasised the importance of the programme and appreciated the parents for encouraging their wards to participate in the workshop that enrolled girl students from government schools in the vicinity of the township.

Among other co-curricular activities, participants will be given training in yoga, soft skills, music, dance, computer education sports to empower girl students.

Class toppers from mandal parishad primary schools in Parawada and Pedagantyada mandals were selected for the 28-day programme.

The participants are given accommodation in executive trainees' hostels to complete the training course. A control room with CCTV has been set up for the safety of the girl children.

Of the 120 girls, 10 toppers will be selected and given admission in the schools operating in the NTPC Township.

In addition, the total expenditure of the education of the selected girls will be borne by the NTPC.