Visakhapatnam: 3,786 polio centres set up to administer drops

Visakhapatnam: In Visakhapatnam, two IAS officers get their children administer polio drops as part of the Pulse Polio Programme 2021 launched on Sunday.

After getting her son immunised, the Municipal Commissioner G Srijana appealed to the parents to administer pulse polio drops for their children between zero to five years of age without fail. Following the Central and state guidelines, the mass pulse polio immunisation programme was taken up at China Waltair Urban Health Centre where Dr Srijana got her son administered pulse polio drops.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority Commissioner P Koteswara Rao also got his son administered pulse polio drops.

Speaking on the occasion, District Medical and Health Officer P S Suryanarayana said polio has to be totally eradicated. "Countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan had registered polio cases even recently and hence we need to be more cautious. Till last year, the pulse polio campaign used to be conducted twice a year but now it has been reduced to once a year event," the DM&HO said.

The DM&HO explained that the vaccine is being administered at 3,786 polio centres, 123 transit centres and 168 mobile centres across the district. Those who could not avail the facility on day one can do so on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, volunteers will also conduct a door-to-door survey to cover all children across the district.