Visakhapatnam: 584 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Visakhapatnam: In all 443 coronavirus positive patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district during the last 24 hours.



With this, the recovery cases tally reached 38,303 in Visakhapatnam. As many as 584 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total cases to 43,561. The district reported five more deaths on Saturday, taking the toll to 321.

There are 5,521 active cases in the district. Very active clusters are 119, active clusters are 41 and dormant clusters 558. De-notified clusters are 192 in the district.