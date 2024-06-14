  • Menu
Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: 7 cases booked against school buses

Visakhapatnam: 7 cases booked against school buses
Highlights

DTC Raja Ratnam says the special drive on school buses will continue to ensure fitness of vehicles

Visakhapatnam: Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials registered cases against the buses run by the school management for violating rules.

A special drive was launched on school and college buses and cases were registered against school buses for violating the rules. One school bus was also seized.

Initiating a special drive, the officials registered seven cases on the first day.

Officials checked the documents of the vehicles at NAD, Maddilapalem and other areas from 8 a.m.

In order to encourage safety mechanisms, deputy transport commissioner GC Raja Ratnam informed that the special drive on school buses would be continued. The drive was launched as a part of the security measures and to keep a check on the fitness of the school buses.

Motor vehicle inspectors K Praveen Kumar, A S Ganesh Reddy, Hari Prasad, Madhavi and Sirisha participated in the drive.

