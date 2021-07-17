Visakhapatnam: Apex panel reviews coastal security initiatives

Visakhapatnam: The 5th Apex Committee review meeting (ACRM) was held on coastal security of Andhra Pradesh at Eastern Naval Command here on Friday.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh reviewed with the representatives from all the stakeholders including Coast Guard, IB, Customs, CISF, Marine Police, Department of Fisheries, Minor Port Authorities and Oil Operators.

Key issues on coastal security, developments and progress made since the last review in 2019 were discussed. Various actions promulgated by the Steering Committee for Review of Coastal Security (SCRCS) such as identification and communication with fishing vessels, their colour coding, training and equipment of coastal police and their infrastructure development issues. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das had discussions with Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh. The Chief Secretary also briefed on various ongoing and future naval infrastructure projects being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Secretary assured extending support to the Indian Navy and urged all stakeholders to complete actions in a time bound manner.