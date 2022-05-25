Visakhapatnam: BJP leader demands CM's resignation

Visakhapatnam: BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded resignation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he was morally responsible for sending a 'murderer' like MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar to the legislature.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Vishnu Kumar Raju asked how the YSRCP government would respond for recommending such MLC, who's accused in the murder case of dalit youth V Subramanyam, to the legislature.

Referring to the remarks made against the BJP government by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, former BJP MLA said, "We should know about ourselves before criticising others."

The YSRCP MPs, who are submitting petitions repeatedly to disqualify Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju's membership of Parliament, Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded that the same measure should be taken in other issues as well.

He advised the YSRCP MPs to send letters to Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging them to expedite the cases and punish the culprits involved in YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. Similarly, YSRCP MPs can appeal to speed up the cases pending against public representatives involved in various criminal cases, added the former MLA.

Further, Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that the people are laughing at the government's attitude. He questioned what the Chief Minister would achieve by attending Davos summit. "The CM would say that the AP government is implementing the highest electricity charges in the state," he pointed out and added that the state is getting into political anarchism and is being watched across the world.

The BJP state vice-president mentioned that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Davos would be the last. The rule of the YSRCP's government will come to an end if early elections are held in 2023 or 2024, he said.

Speaking about fuel charges, Vishnu Kumar Raju said the Central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel up to Rs 17, but the state government is doing injustice to the people. "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting like a dictator despite the possibility of reducing the price of petrol by up to Rs 10," he added.

He criticised the government for not able to distribute rice properly to the poor in the state. The BJP vice-president demanded that the state should implement at least one scheme effectively.