Visakhapatnam: City dons a festive look as MLC candidates file nominations

Visakhapatnam: The city donned a festive look as candidates belonging to major political parties filed nominations for the MLC elections in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, BJP MLC candidate PVN Madhav, TDP MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and YSRCP MLC candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar submitted their nominations to the District Election Officer and District Collector A Mallikarjuna at the Collectorate.

Playing drums and music, the candidates headed to the Collector office from their respective party offices with an army of party cadre. On Wednesday, 12 candidates filed their nominations for the MLC elections.

From February 16 to 22, about 18 candidates filed nominations. Independent candidates, including P Srinivasa Rao, G Sathish, D Ananda Rao, K. Lokanatham, E Srirama Murthy, A Sharath Chandra, B Ram Sathish, Rajana Mohan Rao and G Vijay Kumar filed nominations.

On Tuesday, B Chandrakala Padmavathi, K Surya Venkata Subhash Chandra and Bandaru SVJ Prathap Kumar filed nominations as independent candidates.

With candidates from the mainstream parties submitting their nominations, the city is all set to witness an intense campaigning from now. By bringing forth the lapses of the Opposition and highlighting the party strengths, the candidates are going to pull out all stops to grab the MLC post.