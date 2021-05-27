Visakhapatnam: Coast Guard steps up relief operations post Cyclone Yaas

Visakhapatnam: Indian Coast Guard (CG) has deployed its ships and hovercraft after landfall of Cyclone Yaas on the coast of North Odisha /West Bengal.

The CG is monitoring the overall situation and directing its units of both the States to execute the relief operations on ground. Three Coast Guard ships along with the helicopter are on operational mission in the Bay of Bengal and have been diverted to coastal areas of both States with fastest speed to assess the situation in the area and render appropriate assistance to any mariner in distress. They will be joined by two more ships to augment the efforts at sea. Coast Guard Dornier aircraft will be carrying out aerial recce of the affected areas on improvement of weather.

Indian Coast Guard hovercraft with State government officials have been deployed for rescue of local population from islands near Haldia on the request of the West Bengal State government. Two inflatable rubber boats with rescue gear and divers have been deployed to the Contai/Digha area to carry out rescue efforts in these areas. In addition, teams have been kept standby in CG ashore units for providing assistance at other locations.

Indian Coast Guard remote operating stations are also keeping a watch in the Bay of Bengal. The ICG is sparing no efforts in ensuring the safety of life at sea and also to help the local administration in providing relief on land.