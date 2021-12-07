Visakhapatnam: Coastal erosion draws larger attention

Visakhapatnam: Beach erosion has now become a cause for concern as it turns out to be a regular phenomenon in the port city. The recent wall collapse at the Children's Park on the beach road has once again brought the recurring issue into the focus.

Although beach erosion during the southwest monsoon period, i.e., between June and September appears to be common, experts observe that it is, however, unusual to witness it during northeast monsoon time that stretches from October to February.

Apparently, an enormous extent of study has gone into the issue and committees were formed to devise concrete strategies to arrest the same. Sharing details with The Hans India, KVSR Prasad, a retired Professor of Meteorology and Oceanography Department, Andhra University, and a former member of beach erosion preventive internal committee, says, "Beach erosion during northeast monsoon is unusual as tidal currents reverse during the time leading to recovery of the sediment lost during southwest monsoon.

Since cyclones were witnessed during the same period, wave heights have surged. This coupled with the new moon day effect has further worsened the situation, leading to the 3-mt-long tidal wave followed by the sand erosion and collapse of the wall at the park. In addition, the presence of unconsolidated loose sediment along the Coastal Battery area has led to the beach erosion."

Construction of submerged break waters along the shoreline to a depth of three-four-metre offers a permanent solution for the beach erosion, explains Prof. Prasad.

Contributing largely to the preventive measures, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (formerly known as Visakhapatnam Port Trust) has so far spent Rs 121 crore on the beach nourishment endeavour taken up under its corporate social responsibility in the past 13 years.

"Based on the recommendations made by the Central Water and Power Research Station and a study carried out by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), the location for the beach nourishment will be zeroed in based on these reports. For the past four years, beach nourishment has been carried out near Kursura Submarine Museum. If required, the pumping location would be shifted to the recently eroded area during the sand trap dredging scheduled next year," says K Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman of VPA.

Meanwhile, the VPA plans to carry out the annual beach nourishment exercise in January-February next year. As coastal erosion has become an alarming threat for the people of Visakhapatnam, experts lay emphasis on considering concrete steps to iron out the recurring issue.