  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Controversy brews over 'Poornakumbham' to MP Vijayasai Reddy

TDP leaders staging a protest at Simhachalam temple on Saturday demanding Samprokshanam of the temple premises
x

TDP leaders staging a protest at Simhachalam temple on Saturday demanding Samprokshanam of the temple premises 

Highlights

  • TDP demands suspension of Simhachalam temple EO M V Surya Kala
  • TDP’s Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao points out that welcoming MP V Vijayasai Reddy with Poornakumbham is against the temple tradition and sentiments of Hindus

Visakhapatnam: Ushering in Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy with 'Poornakumbham' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam is brewing controversy.

Opposing the privilege offered to the MP, the TDP leaders staged a protest at Simhachalam on Saturday demanding the suspension of the temple Executive Officer MV Surya Kala with immediate effect. They alleged that she was responsible for welcoming the MP with Poornakumbham and demanded that it should be undone with 'Samprokshanam.'

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said Poornakumbham was offered to those holding top positions such as President, Governor, Chief Minister and Union Ministers. The former Minister wondered how come it was offered to the MP.

Satyanaraya Murthy alleged that the EO had an ulterior motive in breaking the practice. TDP's Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao pointed out that welcoming the MP with Poornakumbham was against the temple tradition and sentiments of Hindus.

He demanded 'Samprokshanam' to undo the effect. Later, addressing the media, he said the MP was making false allegations against Simhachalam chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju of usurping devasthanam lands. He further alleged, it was the MP who was involved in encroaching the temple lands instead.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X