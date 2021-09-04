Visakhapatnam: Controversy brews over 'Poornakumbham' to MP Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Ushering in Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy with 'Poornakumbham' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam is brewing controversy.

Opposing the privilege offered to the MP, the TDP leaders staged a protest at Simhachalam on Saturday demanding the suspension of the temple Executive Officer MV Surya Kala with immediate effect. They alleged that she was responsible for welcoming the MP with Poornakumbham and demanded that it should be undone with 'Samprokshanam.'

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said Poornakumbham was offered to those holding top positions such as President, Governor, Chief Minister and Union Ministers. The former Minister wondered how come it was offered to the MP.

Satyanaraya Murthy alleged that the EO had an ulterior motive in breaking the practice. TDP's Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao pointed out that welcoming the MP with Poornakumbham was against the temple tradition and sentiments of Hindus.

He demanded 'Samprokshanam' to undo the effect. Later, addressing the media, he said the MP was making false allegations against Simhachalam chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju of usurping devasthanam lands. He further alleged, it was the MP who was involved in encroaching the temple lands instead.