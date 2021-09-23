Visakhapatnam: Corporation launches model ward programme

Visakhapatnam: The 'model ward' programme would be useful for comprehensive development and to build awareness on best practices, said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Launching the programme initiated by Dhan Foundation, an NGO, that works for the skill development of children and SHG women, in collaboration with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, at the corporation's old council hall here on Wednesday, the Mayor said that an awareness drive should be conducted in schools on drug abuse, communication skills and safe and unsafe touch, among others.

As a part of the model ward programme, Mayor said, a few wards will be adopted and infrastructure will be developed. Similarly, free medical tests will be conducted and an awareness campaign will be carried out both in educational institutions and in the wards. Urban Community Development project director Y Srinivasa Rao suggested the foundation members to extend their services in various departments of the corporation.

Regional coordinator of the Dhan Foundation K Rama Prabha said the organisation has been successfully conducting several programmes for women empowerment in Visakhapatnam for the past 23 years. Corporators M Rama Lakshmi, N Nookaratnam, G Kavitha, cluster leaders and corporation staff participated in the programme that included a poster launch.