Visakhapatnam: Covid Care Centre at Gurajada Kalakshetram yet to become operational

Visakhapatnam: In a move to help treat Covid-19 patients at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), a 1,000-bed Covid Care Centre was facilitated at Gurajada Kalakshetram at Ukkunagaram Township.

Apart from the infrastructure, the district administration came forward to provide support in terms of appointing the staff and supplying medication along with other requirements to make the centre functional.

Following the assurance given by the district administration, the VSP management swung into action to procure required material and make arrangements for the clinical delivery of medical oxygen at the centre.

With their swift action, the Covid Care Centre was launched on April 30. This included arrangements for 200 oxygen beds. Given the demand for such beds, the VSP management wrapped up the work pertaining to oxygen cylinders and the pipeline work along with an alternative system at the centre.

Despite the facility being readied by the steel plant management on a war-footing, the CCC is yet to become operational.

Meanwhile, the VSP union leaders approached the district administration authorities to extend support for the required material for the CCC as the flow meters and nebulizers are yet to be added to the facility.

But till now, they say, there is no response from the authorities concerned. "We volunteered to source them from other States. Currently, we procured 50 nebulizers for the facility. A dedicated chamber was readied for the patients in need of oxygen supply. But even to run this facility, the district administration is yet to grant permission," says J Ayodhya Ram, president of the recognised union of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

So far, 71 employees from various departments of VSP succumbed to the virus. While 19 lost their lives during the first wave of Covid-19, the rest succumbed in the second wave.

Meanwhile, the patients' flow at Visakhapatnam Steel General Hospital continues to rise with each passing day.

At present, oxygen to critical patients is being supplied in the ambulances and on chairs.

At a time when beds with oxygen support are in great demand, the district administration's delay in granting permission to the CCC in VSP is drawing criticism from various quarters.

The steel plant employees hope that at least the dedicated oxygen chamber at the centre should be made operational.