Visakhapatnam: Dasara Mahotsavamulu begin today

Sri Sathya Sai Prema Sadan Mandir at MVP Colony gearing up for Dasara celebrations in Visakhapatnam
A three-day-long ‘Dasara Mahotsavamulu’ will be celebrated at Sri Sathya Sai Prema Sadan Mandir from Wednesday.

The campus located at MVP Colony is decked up for the purpose.

Along with 108 kalasa puja, Ganesh puja, Sri Lalitha Sahasranama kumkumarchana, Veda patranam and mangala arati will be organised on the day one of the mahotsavamulu on the occasion of Durgaashtami.

On Thursday, the rituals included Sri Sukta parayanam, Sri Lakshmi Sahasranama Kumkumarchana and Sankirtana.

Marking Vijaya Dasami on October 15, special pujas will be performed and the Goddess will be decked up as Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi at the venue.

Deepalankaranam, Vuyyala seva are some of the programmes scheduled on the concluding day of the festivities.

Those who like to take part in the celebrations are requested to arm themselves with masks and ensure maintenance of physical distance at the campus.

