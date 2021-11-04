Visakhapatnam: Development across State came to a grinding halt, laments BJP MLC

Visakhapatnam: Development in the State has come to a grinding halt ever since the YSRCP government came to power, pointed out BJP MLC PVN Madhav. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Madhav said people in Andhra Pradesh look forward to development and not money.

Referring to the Badvel byelections, Madhav said the BJP scored a moral victory. The MLC alleged that secretariat staff and volunteers had put pressure on voters, intimidating them to win the election.

Madhav questioned how government assets could be mortgaged without introducing bills in the Assembly. The MLC alleged that 20 acres of land at Rushikonda hill were dug without environmental permits and the YSRCP ruined the Rushikonda tourism project.

He welcomed the Jana Sena Party's demand to form an all-party delegation to fight against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that the State government was giving Navratnas with the money of the contractors. He advised the YSRCP not to make meaningless decisions for selfish political purposes. Further, Vishnu Kumar Raju said Rushikonda would lose its natural beauty if structures were built along 2 lakh sq ft at the hills.

He questioned why the mining department was not taking any action even after digging thousands of cubic meters without permission at Rushikonda.

He gave a timeframe to the YSRCP government to inaugurate TTD's new temple at Rushikonda within ten days, otherwise, the BJP leader said, the party will stage protests.