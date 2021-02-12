X
Visakhapatnam District gears up for second phase of gram panchayat elections

Highlights

Panchayat elections in Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand asked the election staff to be prepared for the second phase of the gram panchayat elections to be held on February 13 in Narsipatnam division.

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand asked the election staff to be prepared for the second phase of the gram panchayat elections to be held on February 13 in Narsipatnam division.

At a review meeting held with the gram panchayat Election Nodal Officers here on Thursday, the Collector said nodal officers should be aware of the divisions allotted to them for the ensuing polls and make arrangements.

Vinay Chand directed the authorities concerned to arrange videographers in the most vulnerable areas. District Joint Collectors M Venugopal Reddy, P S Arun Babu and R Govinda Rao and Election Nodal Officers took part in the review meeting.

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

