Visakhapatnam: Emphasis laid on protecting Telugu for future generations

Visakhapatnam: Writer and social visionary Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Pantulu, who laid emphasis on strengthening Grandhika Telugu, narrowed down the gap between the lettered and the unlettered people, said Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Marking the 158th birth anniversary of renowned Telugu linguist Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Pantulu, the Minister took part in the 'Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam' celebrated at YVS Murthy Auditorium, Andhra University, here on Sunday.

Earlier, the Minister paid rich homage to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. The Minister said Telugu is the most ancient language and a greater number of people around the world speak in Telugu.

Further, he said that the responsibility of taking the language forward to future generations rests on each individual. Speaking on the occasion, AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said it was a pride for the Telugu people to celebrate 'Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam' and measures should be taken to preserve Telugu language. "Gidugu Ramamurthy made 'Grandhika Telugu' reach out to the rural masses by simplifying the language," YLP said. Further, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the top priority to the Telugu language.

A book on 'Telugu Sahityam-Samajam-Charitra' written by YLP and Chandu Subbarao was launched marking the occasion.

Anakapalle MP BV Satyavathi, MLAs Tippala Nagireddy, Karanam Dharmasri, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, APEWDC chief Malla Vijaya Prasad and among others participated in the programme.