Visakhapatnam: Ex-TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao launches indefinite hunger strike

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA from Gajuwaka Palla Srinivasa Rao has started an indefinite hunger strike demanding withdrawal of the Centre's move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).



In fact, the indefinite hunger strike started in Gajuwaka under the aegis of the TDP from Wednesday, Palla Srinivasa Rao announced that he would continue protest till the Union government withdraws its decision.

However, Palla Srinivasa Rao said the statements made by the ruling party leaders were in favour of privatisation and that he had decided to go for indefinite hunger strike. He told The Hans India that his fight against privatisation will continue until his last breath. TDP MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao and P G V R Naidu (Gana Babu) and trade union leaders from various industries expressed solidarity with Srinivasa Rao on Thursday. They promised to extend support to him in the movement.

Meanwhile, RINL trade union leaders are planning to launch a relay hunger strike at Kurmannapalem from Friday.