Visakhapatnam: Experts focus on challenges of water resources management

Visakhapatnam : A dozen specialised sessions along with four events covering a host of topics on irrigation and drainage were held on the second day of the international congress of the 25th International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The sessions primarily focused on addressing the supply augmentation of irrigation water and demand management.

United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), International Water Management Institute (IWMI), Indian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (INCID) and M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Norway organised events focusing on special topics of global mapping of irrigation potential and needs and water etc.

The ICID congress is being organised in India after 57 years which brought together a global congregation of around 1,300 experts, researchers and professionals, including 350 foreign delegates from 40 countries who are addressing the challenges of water resources management, irrigation and drainage. As a part of showcasing and promoting the tourist destinations, cultural and architectural heritage, study tours and excursion visits are also being organised to Kambalakonda Eco Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Simhachalam temple and Rushikonda beach etc.