Visakhapatnam: Father, 2 sons held for theft in Polamamba temple

Visakhapatnam: The city police arrested P Umesh (43), U Dhiraj (19) and a 16-year-old juvenile involved in a theft in Karakachettu Polamamba temple. Giving details of the accused to the media, commissioner of police Manish Kumar Sinha said the case was cracked using technology and with the involvement of special teams formed for the purpose.

During early hours of March 21, the temple hundi and the almirah were broken by the accused who escaped from the spot with Rs 3.25 lakh cash and 248 gram gold ornaments and 4 kgs of silver items.

Based on the complaint lodged by executive officer of the temple M Neelima with the III Town police, the police swung into action.

The CP said the case was difficult to crack as Umesh along with his two sons, including Dhiraj and the juvenile, were from Tamil Nadu. "It took them one-and-a-half hours to carry out the offence. However, after committing theft, they left the CCTV camera behind the temple along with a few coins and fled the place with cash and gold jewellery," the CP explained.

Using a dog squad, the police traced clues and cracked the case. "The special team identified the shop in Poorna Market from where a tool was bought by the culprits. Fortunately, the shop had a CCTV camera through which we were able to get the photographs of the accused and later the auto-rickshaw travelled by them," explained the CP.