Visakhapatnam: For many junior colleges, it is 'no show' on website

Visakhapatnam: The introduction of online admissions for junior Intermediate colleges has turned out to be a cause for concern for the students this academic year. A host of colleges in which the students wanted to seek an admission has disappeared from the website.

This is basically because a majority of junior college managements failed to submit relevant documents to upload their names on the website as directed by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE). As a result, their names slipped away from the list.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a long delay for admissions into the junior colleges. Annually, the admission process is completed in the month of June. But this academic year, it was pushed to October due to the pandemic.

The online admission process introduced this academic year caused further confusion.

Since not many are aware of the new admission system, the BIE extended the last date for online submission of applications till November 6 from the earlier date October 29.

Sharing details about the missing colleges' list, Regional Inspection Officer of the BIE B Sujatha says, "Despite the guidelines, not many junior college managements updated the required documents to ensure their names on the website. This has led to confusion among students as they could not find the colleges of their choice on the website. The list will display only those colleges wherein the managements followed the norms." In Visakhapatnam district, there are a total of 361 junior colleges.

Surprisingly, even the popular junior colleges did not appear in the list. Those who are already attending online classes could not spot their college names on the website despite paying the fee.

The officials say that most of the lapses in the updation of the website were found due to lack of submission of fire safety certificates. The BIE will not give permission to run the college where there are commercial floors in the same premises. Similarly, approvals will not be granted if the criteria for Covid-19 protocols are not met. With the date extended further, how many junior colleges will now come forward to enroll their names on the website need to be watched.