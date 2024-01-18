Visakhapatnam: Former AP Brahmin Corp chairman slams south MLA for flouting rules

Visakhapatnam : Those who have worked hard for the development of YSRCP have no recognition in the party, said former chairman of Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Corporation Seethamraju Sudhakar.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday along with the YSRCP corporators, he hinted that he will likely join the TDP soon. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy knew well how much he had worked for the party and spent for it.

Even though the ruling party lost in the MLC elections, there has been no change in the attitude of the party leaders. He informed that half of the Visakhapatnam YSRCP leaders would leave the party soon. As many as 10 to 12 corporators would join the TDP along with him, he said.

Speaking about south Constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar’s recent distribution of liquor to the party activists, Seethamraju Sudhakar demanded that the officials of the Education and the Excise Department should take action against the MLA. He pointed out that Ganesh Kumar illegally distributed alcohol in his college.

“Did Vasupalli obtain a license from the government to distribute 400 cheap liquor bottles in his institution, violating the Excise and Education Acts?” he questioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Corporator V Bhaskara Rao said there was no development in the constituency and a number of problems need to be resolved yet. He opined that instead of developing the constituency, the MLA distributed liquor and chicken to the activists.

According to the AP Abkari Act, a person should not have more than three full liquor bottles, what is the Abkari department doing if there are 400 liquor bottles in the MLA’s institution? He also alleged that three educational institutes are running on a single permission code and demanded the education department officials to take necessary action against Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

YSRCP corporators Urukuti Narayana Rao, Chenna Janakiram, Bipin Kumar Jain and former corporator Koppala Venkata Rao were present.