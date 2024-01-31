Visakhapatnam: Former minister Ayyanna demands security for Sharmila

Visakhapatnam: TDP politburo member and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu appealed to the Union government to facilitate a special security to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy as her life is under threat.

Addressing a media conference organised here on Tuesday, he made ‘sensational’ remarks against the Chief Minister. “For YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, there is no difference among mother, uncle and sister and he can reportedly ‘kill’ any one to meet his own motives and gain power,” alleged Ayyanna Patrudu.

There will not be any surprise if Sharmila is also attacked, stated the former minister. “When one can ‘kill’ his own uncle, the person can kill anyone else in the family,” he criticised.

He appealed to the Central government to intervene in the matter and intensify Sharmila’s security cover. He suggested the Congress party high command to focus on Sharmila’s security as her life is under threat.

The former minister said that the APCC president pointed out the failures of the YSRCP government which would not be tolerated by the CM at any cost.

Ayyanna Patrudu said that Sharmila is telling the truth and Jagan Mohan Reddy will not bear such facts. Further, the politburo member alleged that the ruling party grabbed valuable lands from Visakhapatnam to Bheemili beach without sparing any prime land.

Speaking about the YSRCP’s manifesto, Ayyanna Patrudu asked the ruling party leaders how they can say that 99 per cent of the promises made before the elections were fulfilled. He stated that a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters and special category status to Andhra Pradesh, cancellation of CPS and absence of job calendar were also part of the assurances.

The former minister raised an objection over the pension scheme that the beneficiaries lost Rs 25,600 in five years. He said that apart from cancelling the pension of 4.8 lakh people across the state, the government also mortgaged 125 places in Visakhapatnam to mobilise loans to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore. Ayyanna Patrudu wondered why Jagan’s images were imprinted on the farmers’ passbooks and survey stones.

Meanwhile, the TDP former minister said that his son Vijay Patrudu has applied for Anakapalli MP Seat and the matter is at the discretion of the party high command.

Former MLAs Gandi Babi and Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, peela Srinivasa Rao, party leader Malla Surendra participated in the conference.