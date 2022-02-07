Visakhapatnam: Four injured in a blast at a pharama company

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed as four workers were injured in a blast that occured at Aktinos Pharma Private Limited in Parawada here on Monday.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to the preliminary information, the incident took place at a reactor of the company.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, union leaders pointed out that industrial accidents continue to happen unabated at Parawada.

Despite repeated incidents that occured earlier, they said, no concrete action was taken to prevent them from happening.