Visakhapatnam: GITAM, NIO ink MoU to develop new knowledge base in oceanography

Visakhapatnam :To promote collaborative research, facilitate exchange of ideas, development of new knowledge and enhance high quality research acumen, GITAM signed an MoU with premier multi-disciplinary oceanography institute of international repute CSIR-NIO (National Institute of Oceanography) here on Wednesday.

Registrar D Gunasekharan and CSIR-NIO scientist in-charge VVSS Sharma exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of School of Science Dean VS Kirshna, R and D director Raja Phani Pappu, NIO scientist Damodhar Belle Shenoy, Biotechnology Head P Kiranmay and M Anitha.

As part of the agreement, both the institutions will focus on development of joint proposals for basic and applied research on topics of national interest, including setting up innovation and incubation centres, sharing research facilities, initiation of professional development programmes, exchange of scientists, academics and research scholars for the purpose of research, training and consultations, organising scientific and technical seminars, training courses and HRD programmes.

Addressing the gathering, School of Science Dean and Shanthi Swaroop Bhatnagar award recipient KS Krishna mentioned that the central research organisation like NIO is doing extraordinary research on ocean related subjects.

Biotechnology department Head P Kiranmayi informed that around 30 faculty members are actively working on marine and aquaculture related areas, developing feed supplements, production of electricity, bioremediation, etc., GITAM has been actively engaged in translational research and published 35 patents in the past six years from the focus areas, she added.