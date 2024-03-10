Visakhapatnam: GM of APEITA bags Mahatma Gandhi medal of honour

Visakhapatnam : General Manager of Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (IT Promotions), ITE&C department (APEITA) V Sreedhar Reddy received the coveted Mahatma Gandhi medal of honour from the House of Lords, London Parliament for his outstanding contribution to the field of Information Technology.

The award was presented to the top 100 significant contributions in various fields and annually, the NRI Business Forum celebrates the summit in London.

The NRI Business Forum, an independent organisation, provides an avenue to industrialists and businessmen to exchange best practices and collaborate business opportunities. The forum provides necessary assistance to NRIs as well as Indian nationals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar Reddy mentioned that the medal of honour has raised the bar for him to achieve more in the field of IT.

Earlier, Sreedhar Reddy bagged the Global Choice Award in 2023, Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar Bharat Bhushan Award 2023, ‘Man of Excellence Award,’ among a host of others.

As a part of his professional responsibilities, Sreedhar Reddy has been instrumental in developing and implementing effective strategies to promote FDI and trade in the IT sector in alignment with achieving the country’s economic and technological goals.

Among other endeavours, he also focused on identifying target potential foreign investors, engaging in networking events, seminars to showcase the country’s IT opportunities, regulatory advantages and investment incentives and taking the IT space to the global level. Further, he also aided in collaborating with the government bodies to advocate policies that facilitate cross-border IT trade, reduce barriers and facilitate conducive investment climate.