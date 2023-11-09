Visakhapatnam: GVL assures to resolve BHEL-HPVP gate issue soon

Visakhapatnam : BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao took up the long pending issue of Thungalam gate with BHEL’s new chairman and demanded immediate opening of the BHEL-HPVP gate in Visakhapatnam. The MP said the issue which has been pending for the past 23 years will soon be resolved. With regard to this, GVL met the Chairman and Managing Director of BHEL K Sadashiv Murthy and urged him to take steps to open the BHEL-HPVP gate towards Thungalam village side for the convenience of people belonging to Thungalam, Chukkavanipalem, Jaggarajupeta, Pakhir Takya and Siddharth Nagar in Gajuwaka Assembly of Visakhapatnam.

In a letter submitted to the CMD of BHEL, the MP stated that since 2000, people of the above villages have been denied vehicular access to the road leading to the National Highway (NH-16) and Gajuwaka area. Even during emergencies, ambulances, school vehicles and other vehicles are not allowed from these villages as the main gate remains permanently closed, GVL informed.

Stating he had personally visited the Thungalam area and HPVP plant recently, GVL Narasimha Rao stated that the reasons cited for the closure of the main gate are inappropriate. “How could the general public from NH 16 and Gajuwaka have 24x7 access to public facilities like a bank, post office and school in the township,” he asked. People of Thungalam who donated lands to an extent of 393 acres for the establishment of the plant are barred entry citing national security and safety, he pointed out, This is extremely hurtful and insensitive to the needs of villagers, GVL observed.

Stating that the people from Thungalam and other villages have approached him for resolving this long pending issue, Narasimha Rao said he urged the BHEL Chairman to withdraw the petition filed by the company in the District Court and make efforts to open the main gate on Thungalam side for the benefit of villagers. The MP stated that he will ensure that this matter is resolved at the earliest as opening of the main gate is not just a matter of convenience for the people of Thungalam but also involves their self-respect and pride.