Visakhapatnam: GVMC sets its focus on mobilising tax collection

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has now set its eyes on the tax collection.

With Rs 227 crore of tax being collected so far against the target of Rs 350 crore, the corporation aims to meet it by February-end.

The slowdown in the tax collection is attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even the quarterly targets could not be achieved due to the impact of the pandemic.

Property tax, vacant land tax, water tax, license fee, rentals from Kalyana Mandapams, markets and shops form a major part of the corporation's revenue. However, in 2020-21, since many of the sectors have gravely been hit due to the coronavirus, it has left a dent on the revenue growth as well.

Currently, the corporation is suffering a revenue deficit. The taxes under various heads will aid in overcoming the present financial crunch. Municipal Commissioner G Srijana instructed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan and ensure collection of the rest of the taxes by next month end.

The Municipal Commissioner has laid emphasis to ensure at least 75 per cent of the tax collection zone-wise, failing which the salaries of the respective revenue officers and inspectors, ward administrative secretaries will be put on hold. "The target is to collect 95 per cent of taxes by next month. For this to become a reality, planning and teamwork play an imperative part," asserts the Municipal Commissioner.

The officials concerned are readying a data on the rentals being charged for various outlets followed by the paying pattern of those operating Kalyana Mandapams and shops and pending tax amount to be collected zone-wise. "The data will be submitted in a week's time," a GVMC official says.