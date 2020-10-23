Visakhapatnam: INS Kavaratti commissioned

Visakhapatnam: INS Kavaratti (P31), the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette built under the Project 28 (Kamorta Class), was commissioned into the Indian Navy by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane at a ceremony held at Naval Dockyard, here on Thursday.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), ENC, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena (Retd), CMD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata (GRSE) and other dignitaries were also present during the commissioning ceremony.

The event marks the formal commissioning into the navy of the last of the four ASW Corvettes, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by GRSE.

The Army Chief later unveiled the commissioning plaque and dedicated the ship to the nation. He also addressed the gathering attending the commissioning ceremony.

Named after the capital of the Lakshadweep group of islands, INS Kavaratti has been constructed using high-grade DMR 249A steel produced in India. The sleek and magnificent ship spans 109 meters in length, 14 meters in breadth with a displacement of 3,300 tonnes and can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent Anti-Submarine Warships to have been constructed in India. The complete superstructure of the ship has been built using composite material.

Having completed sea trials of all her equipment, Kavaratti has been commissioned as a fully combat-ready platform providing a boost to the ASW capability of the Indian Navy.

The ship is manned by a team comprising 12 officers and 134 sailors with Commander Sandeep Singh at the helm as her first Commanding Officer. The ship would be an integral part of the Eastern Fleet under the ENC.

Pic caption: INS Kavaratti commissioned in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.