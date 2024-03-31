Visakhapatnam: Interest waiver on tax ends today

Visakhapatnam : Asper the state government’s directions, the interest waiver on property and vacant land tax (VLT) for the financial year 2023-24 would end on March 31, informed Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner C M Saikanth Varma.

The commissioner said in a statement that if the total taxes on property and VLT for the financial year 2023-24 are paid together with the arrears by March 31, the interest levied on them could be waived. The initiative is aimed at easing the burden of taxpayers and the dues pertaining to their property should be cleared by March 31, 2024.



Property and VLT payers can pay taxes through the following methods. They can pay either through cash/DD or debit/credit cards at all GVMC facility centres and IDBI Bank, Siripuram branch, ICICI Dwarkanagar branch, Punjab National Bank, Madhurawada branch, Axis Bank, Ramnagar branch.



The GVMC revenue officials said that the payment can be made through cash / DD and debit / credit cards at the ward offices, Saukaryam centres at GVMC head office and its zonal offices which will be operational on Sunday from 7 am to 11 pm.



The commissioner appealed to the taxpayers to utilise the opportunity as there is only one day to pay the tax with interest waiver.

