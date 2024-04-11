Visakhapatnam: Jhansi’s road show and Anand Kumar’s eye camp receive encouraging response

Visakhapatnam : Alongwith scores of party men, Visakhapatnam YSRCP MP candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, accompanied by south constituency candidate and sitting MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, carried out their campaign at Allipuram area on Wednesday.

Speaking at the road show, Jhansi Lakshmi said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled all the promises made verbatim. She urged the people to help the Chief Minister get re-elected in AP and extend support to the government in transforming Visakhapatnam into the executive capital.



Taking part in the campaign, Rajya Sabha member Golla Babu Rao exhorted the people to vote for Jhansi Lakshmi, who is highly qualified and has substantial experience in the political arena as she’s a two-time MP. YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu along with others took part in the campaign.



As a part of the road show, cultural programmes were presented, including ‘burrakathalu’ and ‘puliveshalu’.



Eye camp

In the meantime, an eye camp organised by YSRCP Visakhapatnam west constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar witnessed an encouraging response.

Supervised by Anand Kumar’s spouse Adari Malathi, the camp organised under the aegis of Adari Tulasi Rao Charitable Trust on Wednesday, saw people from diverse age groups.

Speaking on the occasion, Malathi said that steps will be taken to give top priority to the health of the people. “The family members of Adari Anand Kumar are inclined towards providing service. They have taken up a number of service-oriented activities earlier and will continue to do so in future as well,” Malathi assured. Seeking support of the locals for Anand Kumar, Malathi stated that health and education take top priority in the segment.

The free eye camp held in the 89th ward was availed by the residents of Kothapalem Nagendra Colony, among other areas. Based on the medical examination, the visitors were given free medicines and spectacles.



Meanwhile, campaigning for Anand Kumar, Elamanchili Municipal chairperson and sister of Anand Kumar Pilla Rama Kumari, mentioned that Anand Kumar would fulfil the aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by transforming the constituency into a model segment if elected as an MLA. She appealed to the people to vote for Anand Kumar who has the potential to work towards development of the segment.

