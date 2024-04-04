Visakhapatnam: ‘Kalyanotsavam,’ ‘Chandanotsavam’ set to be held at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam : Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam is all set to witness a beehive of activity as the annual ‘Kalyanotsavam’ is scheduled on April 19 followed by ‘Chandanotsavam’ in the subsequent month.

The ‘Kalyanotsavam’ is organised as an annual tradition and this year it is celebrated on the occasion of ‘Palguna Ekadashi’.

From Ugadi, rituals related to Kalyanotsavam will be commenced and ‘rathotsavam’ will be held on April 19 at 8 pm. Like every year, this year too, Lord Narasimha Swamy’s ‘nijaroopa darshan’ (Chandanotsavam) will be celebrated in a grand manner. This time, it is scheduled on May 10. About 1 lakh people are expected to arrive at the temple for Chandanotsavam. Devasthanam Executive Officer (EO) S Srinivasa Murthy on Wednesday examined the arrangements to be made for the ensuing festivals.

He interacted with temple priests and took stock of the rituals to be performed as part of the ‘Kalyanotsavam’ and ‘Chandanotsavam’.

Also, the EO received suggestions from them. He enquired about the management and implementation of such festivals earlier along with other aspects.

Temple Sthanacharyulu TP Raja Gopal, chief priest Godavarthi Srinivasacharyulu, Alankari Kari Sitaramacharyulu, trust board member Gantla Srinubabu, executive engineer D Srinivasa Raju and AEO Paluri Narasinga Rao were present.