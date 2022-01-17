Visakhapatnam: Karasa people stress on development of park

Visakhapatnam: From Karasa to New Karasa, the colony near NAD has grown over the decades. The villages that got extended along with Karasa has now been christened as New Karasa.



Though the colony is decades old, the park in the locality cries for attention. Development too has eluded the neighbourhood for the past 15 to 20 years.

A storm water drain that runs along the colony is clogged and needs a protection wall. Also, since it is a very old drain, it needs to be rebuilt as a CC drain. "During monsoon season, the drain overflows and stinks. The sewage gets into the houses that stays close to the drain. As the drain is open, the residents suffer from mosquito menace," says V Srinu, a resident.

Since a part of the colony suffers from overflowing of the drain, a culvert was built recently. The drain passes along the colony road and needs to be covered.

Though the sub drains and roads are comparatively better, a few roads are in a bad shape as they were dug up for UGD works. Deputy Mayor and ward corporator Jiyyani Sridhar says, "Proposals were made for the storm water drain works and development of the park in the colony. This apart, repair work for some of the drains have also been proposed. Work will commence as soon as the funds get released."

Colony people say that a burial ground near the neighbourhood needs to be developed. Earlier when Sridhar was the corporator of the ward, the burial ground was maintained well with greenery and other facilities. However, funds were not allocated for the development of the burial ground since then.

A storm water drain without protection wall Newly built culvert in the colony to prevent inundation A bad road in the neighbourhood




