Visakhapatnam: ‘Kartavya’ ropes in talented lot from across country

Visakhapatnam : GITAM Excellence Meet (GEM)-2024 ‘Kartavya’, annual management and cultural festival started off on a grand note in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Organised by GITAM School of Business, the two-day meet that concludes on Thursday aimed at bringing a talented lot from across the B-school fraternity in India and provide a platform for them to compete in a plenty of events.

Including a host of events such as trek, vignan sabha, brand whiz quest, ‘snapoli’ management, cultural and sports shows, the fest is scheduled to be the biggest of all its previous editions with participation across the country.

Inaugurating the GEM-2024 festival, School of Business dean Raja Phani Pappu exhorted the students to observe economic conditions, technological developments and societal trends to meet the changing needs of the business world.

He mentioned that the future of management students will depend on their ability to adapt and stay relevant in an ever-evolving business landscape. He appreciated the organising committee for including panel discussion on ‘building responsible organisations’ and opined that it would motivate the student community.

GEM-2024 student CEO Indukuri Sindhu Varma, conveners K.Ashok, Joseph Paul, and organising committee members participated in the inaugural ceremony.