Visakhapatnam: Leaders who bagged nominated posts feted

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the nominated posts stand as an example for how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would give a niche position to those who work hard for the party. Of the nominated posts announced by the state government on Saturday, Visakhapatnam district got 11 posts.

Introducing the nominated persons to the media here on Sunday, the minister said the Chief Minister has once again proved that the YSRCP 'family' is the brand ambassador for credibility and trust.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the Chief Minister had earlier assured that 50 per cent of the nominated posts would be given to those who could not get a chance in the legislature and he fulfilled his promise. The weaker sections, he said, were given priority. The minister hoped that newly elected chairpersons' performance would be good and there would be more opportunities for them in future.

Srinivasa Rao said the Opposition was always pointing out the ruling party's activities even if it is focussing on the welfare of the poor. He advised the party leaders to go ahead ignoring criticism.

The minister said a public meeting conducted by MP V Vijayasai Reddy will be held after the swearing in ceremony.

MLAs Adeep Raj, Karanam Dharmasree, Nagireddy, Visakha Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP leaders and others participated in the programme.